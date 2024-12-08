MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Fire Marshal are investigating a house fire that occurred in Sussex County on Saturday night.
On Saturday, December 7th, shortly before 6:00pm, the Delaware State Fire Marshal say a fire was reported in the 22000 block of Westwoods Road in Millsboro.
According to state fire officials, the Gumboro Volunteer Fire Company and additional fire companies arrived at the scene to find a single-story dwelling with heavy flames coming from the structure. The home was occupied at the time of the fire and a female occupant had to be removed by neighbors. She was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in serious condition due to her injuries sustained in the fire.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal responded to the scene and conducted an "origin and caused investigation". It was determined that the fire originated at the front porch area of the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
State officials say the damage is estimated at $200,000.