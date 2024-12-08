Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the Gale Watch, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&