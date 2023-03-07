REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) say they responded to a house fire at 155 Cornwall Road in Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club.
RBVFC officials say on Mar. 7, around 10:19 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a reported working house fire on Cornwall Road. Up on arrival, units reported heavy fire showing.
Rehoboth Beach Fire units were reportedly assisted on the initial response by the Lewes Fire Department, the Bethany Beach Fire Company and Sussex County EMS. Officials say subsequent assignments brought the Indian River, Milton, Millville and Millsboro fire units to the scene.
There were no reported injuries. Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office reported the fire started by smoking materials.