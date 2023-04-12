REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.-Crews from the Rehoboth Beach Fire Company were on the scene of a house fire Tuesday night.
The Company responded to reports of smoke coming from a house on Sussex Street in downtown Rehoboth Beach just before 6 p.m. First responders say they found smoke and flames coming from the crawl space of the home and heavy smoke throughout the interior.
Crews were able to quickly extinguished the flames underneath the home. They say there was a minor extension inside the house, but that was quickly extinguished. Officials say the home was under renovation at the time, and nobody was at the residence.
No injuries were reported. The State Fire Marshal's Office is determining the cause of that fire.