STEVENSVILLE, Md.- A Sunday house fire in Stevensville is under investigation.
The State Fire Marshal says the fire was discovered by a neighbor around 3 a.m. at home on Howard Road. No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
It took 60 firefighters from the United Communities Volunteer Fire Company about one hour to get the fire under control.
The fire caused about $300,000 in damage to the building and $50,000 to the contents, according to officials.
The fire remains under investigation, anyone with information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.