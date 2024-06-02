SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a single family dwelling fire that occurred Saturday night in Salisbury.
The fire occurred around 6:20pm at 26914 Pratt Road in Salisbury. Officials say the fire, which originated on the rear deck of the home, was discovered by a neighbor.
State fire officials say it took about 35 firefighters 30 minutes to control the incident.
The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal says that a 25-year-old male firefighter was injured. He was transported to Tidal Health with non life threatening injuries.
The estimated loss due to the fire is $75,000 in structure damages and $25,000 in content damages, according to officials.
The preliminary cause of the fire is under investigation.