DELMAR, MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a structure fire that occurred in Wicomico County on Wednesday.
The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal report that the fire occurred on Wednesday (August 21st) around 4:30pm at 9139 Footbridge Lane, in Delmar, MD.
The structure is described by fire officials as a "two-story, wood frame, single family dwelling". The fire, discovered by an occupant in the structure, took 15 minutes and 15 firefighters to control.
State fire officials say the preliminary cause of the fire was the result of an unattended burning candle. The estimated structure loss due to the fire is reported to be $20,000 and the content loss is estimated at $5,000.
There were no injuries or deaths reported.