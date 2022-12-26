Those who feel the lights are too bright noted them as a distraction while driving across the Route 50 bridge into town. The issue garnered enough attention that it was brought up in a recent joint session between the mayor and council and planning commission.
The two sides decided the town needs to explore how bright is too bright?
"It's something we want to look into not just for that hotel, but for the future, what degree of lighting do we need to have," said Rick Meehan.
Meehan, Ocean City's mayor, said the town has seen similar situations before, but the recent concern with the Cambria Hotel's lights has raised a few questions about how to address the situation in the future.
"Do we need to make sure there is some type of shade on these lights, do we need to look at different lights?" said Meehan. "So really it’s to look at lighting in general and how it impacts residential areas and areas throughout Ocean City, the Cambria Hotel is just where the concern generated from."
While there is some concern, others say for public safety, bright lights might not be so bad.
"They are bright, whatever, but the fact of the matter is, I think it’s needed, to be honest with you, it’s a safety issue," said Kevin Edwards.
Some are hopeful the town flips the dimmer switch on the Cambria Hotel, but for the safety of people in town, others would mind if all of ocean city was lit up like a Christmas tree.
We reached out to the Cambria Hotel for comment, we have not yet heard back.