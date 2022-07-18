It's bad enough that temps will soar into the 90s. Add to the mix the heat index this week will reach the scorching triple digits. Dr. Cody Taylor, an emergency physician at Tidal Health, says the best way to stay safe this week is to stay cool and of course stay hydrated.
"The biggest thing that will get you in trouble will be not having enough water," Taylor says. "So if you are there drinking a ton before you leave is not going to be helping your body is going to go through that water very quickly. You want to be continually making sure you are hydrated as you go."
And has a tip on how to stay safe and hydrated.
"For about every 20 min you spend outside drink about 8 ounces, Taylor says. "The two most important things are fluids and staying as cool as possible."
Dr. Cody Taylor also so says there are a few things to keep in mind about heat-related illness.
"Heat exhaustion is sort of it," Taylor says. "The beginning of heat exhaustion you have significantly dehydrated your body is sort of failing to cool you down now."
And heat stroke is even more dangerous with noticeable effects on the brain which causes confusion and other serious problems. So, if you'll be out and about this week, health experts say it is vital to you pace yourself and not overexert when outside.