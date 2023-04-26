HUD Helping Sussex Seniors Age in Place

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Grants will fund health and safety repairs in the homes of low-income elderly homeowners.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) say they awarded $1,248,216 to Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. The money will go towards programs that make safe and functional home modifications and limited repairs to meet the needs of low-income elderly homeowners to help them age in place. Nationally, HUD reportedly awarded almost $15 million to 13 nonprofit organizations.
The grants are provided through HUD's Older Adults Home Modification Program in an effort to assist low-income elderly persons to remain in their homes. HUD says the work consists of low-cost, low-barrier, high-impact home modifications to reduce older adults’ risk of falling, improve general safety, increase accessibility, and improve their functional abilities in their home.
HUD says these investments will enable older adults to remain in their homes – to “age in place” – rather than move to nursing homes or other assisted care facilities.
The grantees will deliver home modification services to more than 1,900 senior families in both urban communities and communities with substantial rural populations, according to HUD.
“By providing a pathway for more older adults to stay in their homes, we are helping to improve lives and ensuring the opportunity for seniors to age with dignity,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge.
A full project summary can be found here: https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/PA/documents/FY22_OAHMP_Project_Descriptions.pdf