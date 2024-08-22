GEORGETOWN, De. - Preparations are underway for the memorial service of Thomas Berry III, a Sussex County firefighter whose life was tragically cut short earlier this month. Berry, 23, died on August 13 while responding to a car crash on Route 9 near Georgetown. During the response, a utility pole collapsed, bringing down electrical wires.
The memorial service for Berry will be held on Thursday with full firefighter honors. Visitation hours will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. The service will not be streamed live.
Following the funeral, a procession featuring up to 100 emergency units will escort Berry’s casket from the church. The procession will pass by the Georgetown Fire Company, Sussex County EMS offices, and the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company before proceeding to Ellendale Cemetery for internment.
County officials are warning of significant traffic delays Thursday afternoon between 2 and 5 p.m., particularly on Route 113, State Route 18, Route 404, and several side streets.
The community is coming together to honor Berry, a dedicated public servant whose contributions will be remembered by many.