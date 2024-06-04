WILMINGTON, DE - The trial of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden is underway in Wilmington, with opening statements made Tuesday.
Biden is accused of violating federal law by illegally buying a gun while addicted to drugs. He has pleaded not guilty to all three charges against him though has admitted his struggles with addiction.
On Monday, June 3rd, a jury was selected in the trial. On Tuesday, one juror from Milford was dismissed after explaining to the court they live an hour away and is unemployed. The current jury consists of members the court tried to ensure did not have strong opinions on politics, guns, or drugs.
During Tuesday’s opening statement, prosecutors showed a picture of Biden’s gun, a Colt revolver, to the jury, along with images of “hollow-point” ammo he also purchased. Biden’s defense claimed in filings he never used or loaded the gun in the 11 days he had it before his girlfriend threw it away.
Concluding his opening statement, prosecutor Derek Hines said addiction is not a choice, but buying a gun is.
Biden’s legal team suggested their opening statement that Biden had little interest in buying a gun in response to the prosecution’s claim that he knowingly lied to gun dealers when filling out. The defense also argued the gun salesman led him to the gun and selected it for him.
This is the first time the child of a sitting US President has been on trial.
WBOC will continue to provide updates on the trial as they become available.