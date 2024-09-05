LOS ANGELES, CA - President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden is set to change his plea in a federal tax evasion case to an Alford plea, according to CNN sources.
The plea comes just before jury selection was set to begin in a Los Angeles court on September 5th. The case, involving 9 alleged tax crimes, 3 of them felonies, centered on accusations of Biden failing to pay $1.4 million in federal taxes and filing fraudulent business deductions. Prosecutors alleged Biden used his money on extravagant spending instead of paying taxes when they were due.
An Alford Plea involves a defendant acknowledging the prosecution has enough evidence to convict, but while still maintaining their innocence.
The younger Biden was previously found guilty on all counts in a federal court in Wilmington earlier this summer for illegally buying a gun while addicted to drugs. The President has maintained he will not pardon his son in either of these cases.
The acceptance of Biden’s plea change depends on District Judge Mark Scarsi’s final approval in court. Prosecutors said Thursday they had not been told about the change in plea prior to the announcement and said "there has not been an agreement," according to CNN.
This is a developing story and will be updated.