HURLOCK, Md.- A Hurlock woman is behind bars on assault and related charges following a stabbing that left a man seriously injured.
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office said that on Friday, deputies and members of the Hurlock Police Department responded to 6233 Rossing St. in Hurlock for a reported stabbing. When deputies arrived on the scene, they said they met with 59-year-old Edna Molock of that address, who stated that she had stabbed a 50-year-old Federalsburg, Md., man.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Molock further stated that she stabbed the victim after he tried to force himself on her. The victim fled the area and was located at his home. EMS was notified and he was transported to TidalHealth Nanticoke for treatment of several stab wounds. He is currently listed in serious but stable condition.
Molock was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. She was ordered held without bond.