OCEAN CITY, Md. - The initial court appearance of Tyler Mailloux, the man charged in the death of Gavin Knupp, has been postponed.
The initial appearance was originally scheduled for tomorrow, May 31st.
According to case records online, the appearance is listed as “cancelled/vacated.” Neither the Worcester County Office of the State’s Attorney or Mailloux’s Attorney immediately responded to give a reason for this postponement.
A hearing is now scheduled for August 16th, with a trial set to begin September 11th, according to the online case records.
Mailloux, of Berlin, faces 17 charges in relation to the hit-and-run crash that killed Knupp on Gray’s Corner Road near Berlin. Knupp was 14.
July 11th will be a year to the day of the tragic accident and Knupp’s family’s long wait for justice after his death.