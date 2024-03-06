LAUREL, DE– The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced a repavement project will begin March 18 to be completed Aug. 18, weather permitting.
The project will require intermittent lane closures – and drivers can expect minor delays, according to DelDOT.
The following locations are slated for repavement:
Central Avenue from Market Street to Poplar Street/Georgetown Road
West Street/Market Street from Van Buren Avenue to US-13 (Sussex Highway)
Gordy Road from Oak Lane to Sussex Highway
North Spring Hill Road from Maryland State Line to DE-54 (Delmar Road)
Susan Beach Road from Delmar Road to Horsey Church Road
More information is available at www.deldot.gov.