INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation will intermittently close the Indian River Inlet Bridge overnight Monday, May 23 from 9 p.m.-3 a.m., to perform load testing.
The temporary closures will occur for both direction of traffic, and will occur for each test to be performed. The closures should last about five minutes each, DelDOT said.
The load testing is being performed as part of DelDOT’s continued research and monitoring of the bridge condition as part of the bridge’s structural health monitoring system efforts in conjunction with the University of Delaware.
In case of inclement weather, the rain date is Tuesday, May 24.
For the latest traffic conditions, visit deldot.gov, tune in to WTMC 1380AM, or download the DelDOT App.