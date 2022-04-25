DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating a burglary that occurred over the weekend at Delaware Auto located at 319 West Division St.
Officers responded to the business after the owner arrived to find a broken glass panel to a garage door and multiple items missing from within the garage. The owner advised that he secured the business at approximately 5 p.m. Friday, April 22. The damage and missing items was noticed while opening the business at approximately 6:45 a.m. Saturday, April 23.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.