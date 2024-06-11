FEDERALSBURG, MD.- A minor was injured in an SUV fire in Federalsburg Monday evening.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal says a 2002 Ford Explorer caught fire around 7 p.m. on Liberty Road.
They say it took about 24 firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
Investigators say a minor was burned on his arm and is being treated at Johns Hopkins Burn Center.
Damage is estimated to be about $9,000.
The fire marshal says the fire does not appear to be suspicious but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call the Upper Eastern Regional Office at 410-822-7609