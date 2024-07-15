PALM BEACH, FL - A federal judge has dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump citing the illegal appointment of special council.
The criminal case against the former president stemmed from allegations of improper handling and illegal hoarding of classified documents in Mar-a-Lago, as well as allegations Trump had obstructed FBI efforts to recover them.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday sided with Trump’s defense team on a legally technical challenge that special counsel Jack Smith had been illegally appointed and was improperly funded by the Justice Department.
The dismissal of the case brings a sudden end to what was regarded as one of the more potentially damaging legal threats the former president faced, with dozens of felony counts against him.
The dismissal of the classified documents comes on the heels of an attempted assassination attempt on Trump over the weekend.