SALISBURY, Md.- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, also known as NOAA, released it's predictions for the hurricane season ahead. NOAA is predicting up to 17 named storms, and of those, up to 9 could become hurricanes. Within those 9, up to 4 could become major hurricanes. Here on Delmarva, the peninsula has not been hit directly by a hurricane in some time. Back in 2020, Delmarva had to contend with tropical storm Isaias that brought rain and a significant tornado outbreak to the area.
National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan says people on Delmarva should also be ready, despite usually only feeling effects of hurricanes.
"The Delmarva peninsula are susceptible to hurricanes impacts from both storms coming from the Atlantic side that could make a direct landfall, or move into that area from the Atlantic, and then also susceptible to systems that make landfall in the gulf coast, and move across the southeast and US into the mid-Atlantic states," said Brennan.
"The thing I’ll emphasize for folks in the Delmarva and mid-Atlantic states is that it doesn’t take a major hurricane to cause significant impacts the fatalities that we’ve seen from tropical storms and hurricanes in this country. In the last 10 years have come from freshwater flooding due to rainfall, which has almost nothing to do with how strong is storm is," said Brennan.
Brennan says NOAA's predictions for the year ahead are fairly normal, though people should have an evacuation plan and enough supplies to sustain yourself and family for at least a week.