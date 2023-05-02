SALISBURY, Md. - 21-year-old Austin Davidson sat in a Wicomico County Circuit Courtroom on Tuesday, as the state began presenting its case against him.
Davidson is accused in the murder of Wicomico County Sheriff's Corporal Glenn Hilliard on June 12, 2022.
The day began with opening statements from both the state and the defense.
The state argued not only will it prove Davidson killed Hilliard, but that it was pre-meditated.
The defense conceded there is a lot of evidence that Davidson was the one who pulled the trigger, but refuted that he planned the killing.
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis was the state's first witness, speaking directly to the jury as he spoke on Hilliard's job, faith and family.
Lewis showed the jury Hilliard's police belt, which was still covered in mud and grass from when he fell to the ground.
Davidson's former friend was also called to the stand. As an inmate, Dominic Killman was led into the courtroom in handcuffs. Killman testified he was the one who called 9-1-1 on June 12, reporting Davidson's location, who had active warrants.
That led Corporal Hilliard and a Deputy to respond to Pittsville, where Hilliard would be killed just minutes later.
In the afternoon, Corporal Hilliard's body worn camera video from his death was shown to the jury.
One juror's jaw dropped as three bullets were fired at Hilliard.
Davidson did not watch the video, putting his head down and looking away.
Hilliard's wife Tashica, who was in court all day was stoic as the video played.
The state questioned the Natural Resources Police officer who took Davidson into custody.
That officer testified Davidson was solemn and quiet during his arrest.
The defense argued that demonstrates Davidson's cooperation with police when he was taken into custody.
In all, the state called nearly a dozen witnesses on the first day of testimony, with at least two witnesses fighting back tears as they recounted the events of June 12.
At times, the defense declined it's right to question witnesses.
On Wednesday, further witness questioning is expected to take place. Court resumes at 9 a.m.