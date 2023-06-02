CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Tall Ship of Delaware, the Kalmar Nyckel, is paying Cambridge a brief visit this weekend for the first time in years to offer sails to seafaring adventurers.
The Kalmar Nyckel is a full-scale replica of the merchant ship that brought Swedish settlers to North America in 1638, according to the Dorchester County Office of Tourism. In fact, the ship’s official website says the original Kalmar Nyckel carried the colonists who would form the first permanent European settlement in the Delaware Valley.
Now, the ship will offer 2.5 hour sails daily during her visit to Cambridge. The day sails offer hands-on, educational experiences that allow passengers to haul lines, set sails, and hear tales from the crew.
“As we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Kalmar Nyckel’s Commissioning and her 25th sailing season, we are excited to return to the beautiful port of Cambridge for the first time in four years. We hope people are ready to sail with us!” says Cathy Parsells, Executive Director of the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation.
The sailing experience on the Kalmar Nyckel in Cambridge are available today through Sunday. Tickets are limited and available online at KalmarNyckel.org/exploreor by calling 302.429.7447. Advance reservations are recommended and the schedule is weather dependent.