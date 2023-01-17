KENTY COUNTY, Del. - The Dover Kent Metropolitan Planning Organization announced The Kent County East-West Truck Freight Route Feasibility Analysis Phase 1.
The Dover Kent MPO made the announcement on Jan. 17. The analysis would be funded by FHWA, FTA, DelDOT, and Kent Economic Partnership. According to the Dover Kent MPO, the goal is to examine the existing conditions of east-west routes in Kent County and determine the most beneficial and effective improvements to those routes.
The planning organization says the study also offers potential alternatives to the existing conditions to consider changes in local infrastructure that will benefit both truck drivers and the community.
Linda Parkowski, the Executive Director of the Kent Economic Partnership, said the study is intended to enhance Kent County's infrastructure and make it more attractive for major employers in the warehouse, distribution, and logistics industry.
The complete study document is available on the MPO website: https://doverkentmpo.delaware.gov/projects/