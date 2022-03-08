DOVER, Del.- After one week of trial, a Kent County jury convicted a Magnolia man of 77 felony offenses in connection with the serial sexual abuse of two children, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Richard Haines, 59, faces a 462-year minimum mandatory sentence and will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender.
Haines’ convictions are as follows:
- One count of Attempted Rape 1st Degree
- One count of Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Child by Person of Trust 1st Degree
- 31 counts of Rape 2nd Degree
- 10 counts of Rape 4th Degree
- Five counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child by Person of Trust 1st Degree
- Four counts of Unlawful Sexual Contact 1st Degree
- 13 counts of Unlawful Sexual Contact 2nd Degree
- Eight counts of Sexual Abuse of Child by Person of Trust 2nd Degree
- Two counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse
- Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Prosecutors said that in late 2020, the victims’ mother discovered Haines sexually abusing her 14-year-old child and called the police. Throughout their investigation, investigators discovered that over the course of many months, Haines repeatedly sexually abused not only the 8-year-old but also their 14-year-old sibling.
The abuse reportedly happened on a weekly and sometimes daily basis while the victims' mother was at work. Haines would use the sexual abuse as punishment when the children were in trouble and would also punish them if they did not do what he demanded, prosecutors said. During the abuse, Haines would make grooming comments throughout.
The jury returned their verdict on March 1.