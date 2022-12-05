DOVER, Del. - Kent County Levy Court and Administration Offices, located at 555 Bay Road in Dover, will close early on Friday, Dec. 9 so that employees may attend the annual holiday employee appreciation luncheon.
The closure includes the Kent County Recreation Center and the Kent County Public Library. County business offices will close for the day at 1 p.m. and will re-open on Monday, Dec. 12, at 8 a.m. The recreation center and public library will close at noon Friday and will reopen Saturday at noon. The public library will reopen on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Essential facilities and offices will remain open in case of emergency. Those who need to conduct business with Kent County are asked to plan accordingly