DOVER, DE - Delaware State Police arrested a Kent County man for multiple drug offenses and other charges following a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
Delaware State Police say a trooper on patrol observed a white 2022 Chrysler Pacifica with an Oklahoma registration traveling on President Drive in the area of Bay Road in Dover early Saturday morning.
Authorities say as the trooper traveled behind the vehicle, and the driver failed to maintain its lane while traveling at a high rate speed. A traffic stop was initiated in a residential driveway on President Drive.
Two men (the driver and passenger) exited the vehicle and began walking into the residence. The driver, later identified as 34-year-old George Brinkley of Dover, disregarded the trooper's verbal commands to stop. Authorities say Brinkley then attempted to close the residence door on the trooper.
Brinkley then ran out of the residence and fled on foot eastbound. After the brief foot pursuit, the trooper took him in custody.
A search of Brinkley led officials to find $2,570 in his back pocket. A search of the vehicle was also conducted. Approximately 0.714 grams of heroin was found packaged in 102 baggies, 17.9 grams of marijuana in a clear baggie, 2 MDMA pills, and one cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride pill.
DSP say a computer inquiry found Brinkley's license was also suspended.
George Brinkley was charged with the following and released on a $12,552 unsecured bond
Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)
Resisting Arrest
Possession of Controlled Substance except Human Growth Hormone without Prescription – 2 counts
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Driving While Suspended
Additional Traffic Violations