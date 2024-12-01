FREDERICA, DE - A Kent County man was arrested on firearm and drug charges following a pursuit in Frederica Sunday morning.
The Delaware State Police arrested 30-year-old Christian Cole of Frederica, following a pursuit early Sunday morning.
On December 1, at approximately 12:30 am, a trooper observed a BMW X5 traveling southbound on Old Beach Road in Frederica at a high rate of speed while failing to maintain its lane. The vehicle was also being driven with only one working headlight.
When the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the driver failed to pull over and continued onto Frederica Road. The vehicle eventually turned onto West Front Street and came to a stop in front of a residence, ending the pursuit.
DSP say law enforcement approached the car and instructed the driver, later identified as Cole, to exit the vehicle. Initially, Cole refused but eventually got out of the vehicle. Once outside, he resisted arrest but was taken into custody.
During the interaction, the trooper detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and noticed a large baggie of suspected marijuana on the passenger seat. A subsequent search uncovered "a loaded 9mm handgun, drug paraphernalia, and approximately 117.48 grams of marijuana". Additionally, a check revealed that the vehicle was unregistered and displayed a fictitious license plate.
Christian Cole was transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following, arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $55,705 cash bail.
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited who also Possesses -Controlled Substance (Felony)
-Possession of Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity
-Resisting Arrest
-Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
-Multiple traffic offenses