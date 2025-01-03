KENT COUNTY, Del. -- The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory in Kent County on Friday, sending several people out to prepare for snow and icy conditions.
According to Delaware Department of Transportation Community Relations Director C.R. McLeod, crews began brining major Kent County roadways Friday morning and into the afternoon. Plow trucks were lined up and ready to go for the evening.
The Tractor Supply Co. in Milford was a hotspot for rock salt, animal feed, and more.
Cindy Blessing says caring for her farm animals is her top priority.
"I'm getting bedding for the sheep, making sure we have extra bags of feed, and of course, we loaded up with hay to be inside the barn," says Blessing. "We bring water into the barn to make sure if something freezes or breaks, we have access to water for the animals."
Meanwhile, Adrian Atkins is focused on cleanup after the storm.
"I got my snow shovel out, my boots out, and my winter clothes," says Atkins.
Others raised concerns about snow traffic.
"When the roads are dry, people drive terribly," says Marthea Proudfoot. "So, when there's snow on the road, I do try to limit my driving."
McLeod says DelDOT crews will be deployed throughout the night to treat roads and icy spots around Kent County.