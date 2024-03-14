CAMDEN, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Tuesday night in Camden, Delaware.
Delaware State Police responded at approximately 5:45pm Tuesday night to a report of a robbery that occurred on South Street in Camden.
Officials say the initial investigation revealed that two teenage juveniles were walking and were approached by five unknown males. The two juveniles were then assaulted by the suspects and had their property stolen. The suspects then fled the scene.
The teen victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Delaware State Police are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to call 302-698-8540.