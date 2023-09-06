Kent County Trash Collectors Get Early Start Due to Heat

KENT COUNTY, Del. - Trash collection services will begin at 5 a.m. tomorrow, Sept. 7, due to excessive heat.
Officials are asking customers whose trash is normally picked up on Wednesday to place trash cans on the curb tonight, Sept. 6, for tomorrow's pick up, Sept. 7.
Trash services for Kent County customers are on a one-day delay due to the Labor Day Holiday, which means, if your regular pick up day is Thursday, tomorrow’s collection will be for Wednesday customers. Thursday customers’ trash will be picked up on Friday, and Friday customers’ trash will be picked up on Saturday.
For questions, contact the Kent County Department of Public Works at 302- 744-2429 or message us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/kclcdpw/