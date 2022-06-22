OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City officials received surprising news when they learned the two Independence Day firework shows scheduled for July 4 would not go on as planned. The firework company contracted to provide fireworks for both holiday celebrations told officials that labor shortages resulted in having inadequate staff to host the events as expected.
Town of Ocean City employees immediately began contacting additional vendors in hopes of finding a new supplier for both uptown and downtown celebrations.
“You know what they say when things don’t go as planned,” said City Manager Terry McGean. "You make a new plan, which is exactly what we've done."
The outcome of Ocean City’s new plan comes with fresh dates and several unique event lineups, including a free concert by American Idol Star Jay Copeland. At Northside Park, residents and visitors have two opportunities to celebrate, with events taking place on July 3 and July 5. On July 3, an intimate Independence Day celebration is planned at Northside Park during Sundae’s in the Park, featuring a 7 p.m. concert by Mike Hines & the Look, followed by a condensed firework show at 9 p.m. On Tuesday, July 5, at 8 p.m., American Idol Star and Salisbury native Jay Copeland will take the stage at Northside Park to celebrate our nation’s independence.
Downtown on July 5, Ocean City will feature music beginning at 8 p.m. and fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. The show’s rare features will be a departure from Ocean City's traditional display, and will include new fireworks elements by Celebration Fireworks Company. Due to the height of the new fireworks display, visitors should view the show from the beach between the fishing pier and 3rd Street.
"We faced a bit of a twist this year, but our staff was determined to put on Independence Day celebrations our residents and visitors could enjoy," continued McGean. "Although we would have loved to host our traditional celebrations on July 4th, I think the spirit of Independence Day will have the same great impact no matter what day we celebrate. This year we have three great ways to celebrate, including a free concert by Maryland’s very own American Idol, Jay Copeland."
For updated information about both events, please visit www.ococean.com/events.