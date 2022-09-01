Labor Day Weekend is just about here, which means roadways will be flooded with travelers.
Delmarva's beaches will see an influx of visitors this weekend and traffic delays are a guarantee. Gas prices have also gone down significantly since July, which may encourage even more people to head towards the coast.
AAA Mid-Atlantic officials say the busiest traffic day will be Friday, Sept. 2 as both commuters and visitors will be driving. AAA suggests that drivers who want to beat the traffic and save on gas should travel early in the morning or later in the evening.
Drunk driving is also a major concern on the roads this time of year. There will likely be an increased police presence for this reason.
AAA Mid-Atlantic Supervisor, Jana Tidwell, says the upcoming holiday weekend will bring pre-pandemic travel volume.
The Maryland Transportation Authority anticipates more than 350,000 vehicles will cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge this weekend.