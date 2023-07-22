LAUREL, De. - Laurel Police are alerting the public of an incident with a large police presence.
Police say the activity is centered around the 1000 block of West 6th Street, which is closed to public access between Townsend Street and Webb Avenue.
Laurel Police says there is a large police presence and a police helicopter overhead.
People living in the area are asked to remain in their homes. But Police say there is no threat to public safety.
The exact reason behind the police activity is unknown but Police say they are working to actively bring the situation to a safe conclusion.
We will keep you updated as we learn more information.