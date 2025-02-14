SALISBURY, Md. -- Shoppers were out and about getting last-minute Valentine's Day gifts for that special someone on Friday.
Sonya Trader, owner of Sonya's Floral Boutique, says Valentine's Day is always the store's busiest day of the year.
"It's expected," says Trader. "It's organized chaos. We kind of have a plan, but everybody wants something different."
Trader says she sold hundreds of bouquets within hours of the store opening.
As for shoppers, some said they dropped the ball, while others said getting gifts on Valentine's Day was part of the plan.
"I'm a little late, but better late than never, right?" says Kevin Gaudreau.
"It's for my lovely and wonderful wife, Willa Mae Smaw," says Stanley Smaw. "I'm taking it to M&T Bank to surprise her."
According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers were expected to spend $27.5 billion dollars on Valentine's Day this year.