SALISBURY, Md. -- A car fire extended to a Salisbury home late Tuesday night.
According to the Salisbury Fire Department Facebook page, crews were trying to put out a vehicle fire just before midnight that spread to a home on Polular Hill Ave.
Standby crews from Hebron and Delmar covered the district while personnel worked to fight the flames.
Details remain scarce this morning, including the cause of the fire, the condition of the driver, and if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.