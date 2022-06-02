SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities have ruled as accidental a late Wednesday fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury home.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. at a one-story home located at 827 Riverside Dr.
The Salisbury Fire Department to the scene and got the fire under control in 10 minutes.
The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage to the structure and another $20,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.
Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire started in the living room after the occupant accidentally ignited a towel while trying to burn off a loose thread with a lighter.