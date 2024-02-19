LAUREL, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a crash earlier this month that claimed the life of an 81-year-old woman from Millsboro.
According to police, on February 3 at about 3:30 p.m., a Chevrolet Cobalt was at a stop sign on Camp Road and Rt. 13 at the same time a Dodge Charger was driving south in the left lane of Rt. 13. For reasons still under investigation, police say the Cobalt drove into the path of the Charger, causing the Charger to collide with the left side of the Cobalt.
The driver of the Cobalt, an 81-year-old Millsboro woman, was taken to a nearby hospital for serious injuries. On Saturday, February 17th, the woman succumbed to her injuries. Police have not yet released her identity, pending notification to her family.
The driver of the Dodge Charger, a 57-year-old man from Laurel, suffered minor injuries and refused treatment, according to police.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident and ask any witnesses to call them at 302-703-3269.