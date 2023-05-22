LAUREL, Del.-Delaware State Police have arrested a Laurel man on felony drug possession charges after an investigation Sunday night.
Police say around 9:18 p.m., troopers responded to the Oasis Travel Plaza located at 30759 Sussex Highway after receiving a report of a man and a woman having sex inside of a parked silver Chevrolet Malibu. Troopers say they found the Malibu and the driver, identified as 66 year-old Wayne Majors, stepped out and threw several items underneath the car. Troopers searched the area and say they found five baggies of suspected heroin and about 15.32 grams of packaged cocaine.
Major was taken into custody and taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
Majors was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,200 secured bond.