LAUREL, Del.-Delaware State Police have arrested Keivon Quailes of Laurel on numerous felony charges after he attempted to flee from a traffic stop with a gun.
On Monday around 2:43 p.m., police say a trooper saw a tan Mercury Montego traveling eastbound on Laurel Road approaching Old Stage Road. A computer check of the Mercury’s registration showed that the tag belonged to a gray Chrysler Sebring, not a Mercury Montego, police say. The trooper pulled over the car. The driver, later identified as Quailes, said he did not have his license with him, allegedly provided a false name and date of birth, and when questioned by the trooper, fled the scene.
Troopers pursued Quailes after a Stop Stick was used to deflate one of its tires to slow its speed. Police say Quailes continued through Laurel and westbound on Sharptown Road before crossing two separate fields and stopping in the area of Sharptown Road and Mount Pleasant Road.
Quailes was was taken into custody without further incident. A computer check showed that Quailes had a suspended driver’s license and multiple active felony warrants for his arrest. A search of the vehicle reportedly led to the discovery of a loaded handgun with no serial number. Quailes is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.
Quailes was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Criminal Impersonation
- Resisting Arrest
- Numerous traffic violations
Quailes was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $94,650 cash bond.