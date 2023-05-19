LAUREL, Del.-The Laurel Police Department is trying to identify the car suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run collision Thursday night.
Police say it happened near West Street and W 10th Street. Investigators say that at approximately 8:53 pm, a tractor-trailer or truck and trailer struck and electrical pole causing significant damage to the pole.
Police say the suspect left the right mirror at the scene and was last scene traveling Northbound on West Street.
If you notice a truck and trailer missing this key piece of operating equipment, please call 302-855-2980 (Sussex County Non-Emergency Police).
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident or knowing the whereabouts of the listed vehicle is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Delaware Crimestoppers by texting "KEYWORD" followed by your information to CRIMES (274637) or by calling 800-847-3333. Tips submitted to Crimestoppers that lead to an arrest are potentially eligible for a cash reward.