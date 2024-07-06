LAUREL, DE - The Laurel Police Department confirmed that patrol officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit through several neighborhoods in Sussex County on Saturday.
On Saturday, July 6th, Laurel Police say patrol officers were involved in a pursuit through several residential neighborhoods, and eventually traveled onto Sussex Highway.
LPD say the incident was discontinued due to public safety.
Officers were pursuing the vehicle due to an occupant having an active felony warrant from a neighboring Delaware agency.
Laurel Police say during the pursuit, officers saw several bystanders and pedestrians that were put in harms way due to the driver's actions. Thankfully, the "driver's negligence" did not result in any injuries.
Laurel Police Department are asking anyone who witnessed the pursuit or captured it on video to contact them. LPD can be contacted at 302-206-5522.