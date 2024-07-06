Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 109 expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&