LAUREL, DE - The Laurel Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Fulton Bank robbery that occurred Monday morning.
According to investigators, police were first called to Fulton Bank on Sussex Highway around 9:30 a.m. on July 29th after the bank’s robbery alarm was activated. Upon arrival, police learned the suspect had already fled the area.
The ensuing investigation revealed a man had entered the bank and gave a demand note to one of the tellers, according to police. Authorities say the teller then gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash before the man ran off toward Discount Land Road.
During the investigation, police say they learned the man had also shoplifted from the next door Dollar General just before entering the bank.
Laurel Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 40s, around 5’8” - 5’10”, wearing a large white t-shirt over an off-white t-shirt, light gray shorts, a red flat-brim cap with a black bill and a multicolored marijuana leaf logo, and white shoes with black soles. Police say the suspect also had a Haitian-Creole accent.
Police ask anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect’s identity to contact them at 302-875-2244.