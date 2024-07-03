Laurel: Portion of Mount Zion Road to Close Starting July 8

LAUREL, DE - DELDOT announced the closure for a construction project.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DELDOT) announced the closure of Mt. Zion Road between Seaford Road and Sussex Highway starting on Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 26. Officials say it will allow for the replacement of a cross road pipe.
DELDOT listed the following Detours:
- Motorist wanting to travel east on Mt. Zion Road will continue north on Seaford Road, turn right onto Oneal Road, turn right onto US 13, returning to Mt. Zion Road.
- Motorist wanting to travel west on Mt. Zion Road will continue north on US 13, make U-turn north of Oneals Road, turn right onto Oneals Road, turn left onto Seaford Road, returning to Mt. Zion Road.