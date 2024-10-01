LAUREL, DE - Laurel School District Superintendent Sean Larrimore has announced an at-home learning day this week for students across the school district due to a large number of scheduled staff absences.
In a social media post Tuesday, Larrimore announced October 4th, 2024 would transition to at-home learning with teachers available by email. Larrimore says there are over 70 scheduled staff absences Friday along with 30 staff positions currently unfilled, necessitating the shift. That number of absences may continue to rise as the week progresses, according to Larrimore.
Laurel School District students will be given assignments to complete independently on Friday, Larrimore said.
“After careful review and discussion, we have determined that moving to an asynchronous model for this day is the best course of action to ensure that our students’ education remains uninterrupted while maintaining safety in our schools,” Larrimore said.
Larrimore went on to address why the school district was not denying staff absences, saying that educators also have personal and professional commitments. Laurel School District is also grappling with a nationwide staffing shortage and seeks to maintain morale and trust to maintain the district’s relationships with its staff, Larrimore said.
Larrimore insisted that Friday’s transition to asynchronous learning due to shortages was unique and not expected to happen again.
“We ask for your support and understanding as we take this proactive step,” Larrimore’s statement reads.