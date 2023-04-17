LAUREL, Del- Laurel students are mourning the loss of their friend and teammate Corey Mumford, who was shot and killed on Friday. Mumford’s cousin Larry Horsey says Corey had a lifetime of success ahead of him.
“He was my cousin he was a cool person, respectful person. He just had a lot going for him… a lot of stuff he accomplished he won the Blue and Gold MVP,” said Horsey. “He was one of the Laurel’s greatest at basketball. He should be remembered one of the top from Laurel forever.”
Teammate Brock Hill says Corey Mumford was a role model for everyone.
“He was a role model. Everybody looked out to him. He was about to go to college and stuff. Everybody was looking up to him. He was about to be one of the first to get out of Laurel and go somewhere,” said Hill. “On the basketball court, I think that’s how we’re going to remember him. He was definitely going somewhere.”
Delaware State Police tell WBOC that Corey Mumford was not the target of Friday’s shooting but that the act was not random. Those close to Corey are not surprised he was not the target.
“I was surprised I didn’t expect that to happen. Nobody expected that to happen,” said Hill.
“It was unexpected. It wasn’t on that mind to think I’d hear that about my own cousin,” said Horsey.
Laurel Public School District superintendent Dr. Shawn Larrimore says the district will provide grief counseling for as long as is needed this week, and that Mumford will be honored at graduation.