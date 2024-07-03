LAUREL, DE - The Laurel School District has announced the reinstatement of Superintendent Dr. Shawn Larrimore following a DUI charge in May.
On May 11th, Laurel Police say Larrimore showed multiple indicators of impairment and refused a chemical test after being pulled over just before 11:30 p.m. In response to the DUI charge, the Laurel School District announced Larrimore would be away from his duties as Superintendent for an indefinite amount of time.
In a statement released on July 3rd, the Board of Education said Larrimore has taken steps to meet the expectations of the Board and community during his absence and used the time to reflect and grow.
Larrimore’s reinstatement is effective July 8th, according to the School District.
“The Board has thoroughly reviewed the situation and believes in Dr. Larrimore's dedication to personal and professional development,” the Laurel School District said Wednesday. “We are confident in his ability to lead our district with integrity and commitment to the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community.”
