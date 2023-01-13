FEDERALSBURG, Md. - A Sussex Co. woman faces a long list of charges after refusing to get out of her car after a traffic stop, then ramming her car into a patrol car all of which was caught on surveillance video.
On Jan. 11, Dominique Trane'ce Austin, 32, of Laurel, was stopped for speeding on West Central Ave. in Federalsburg. According to police, a K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance and Austin was asked to step out of her 2010 Dodge Charger
Austin opened her door and Sgt. Adams moved to help her when she closed the door and put the car in reverse. Another officer, Cpl. Brannan, was standing behind the vehicle and had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. Sgt. Adams then grabbed the steering wheel and Austin accelerated forward, dragging the officer.
Austin then struck the side of one patrol car, reversed again and spun in a parking lot and East Central Ave. while the officer was still stuck in the steering column. Austin struck the patrol car a second time and accelerated rapidly before Sgt. Adams was flung from the car suffering injuries to his legs and torso.
Austin took off down East Central at a high rate of speed and was chased by Cpl. Brannan until she was eventually stopped at the Delaware state line and taken into custody.
Austin is charged with multiple crimes including:
- 1st and 2nd Degree Assault/Assault on Law Enforcement Officer
- Reckless Endangerment
- Resisting Arrest/Obstructing and Hindering
- Fleeing and Eluding, And Reckless Driving
Sgt. Adams was taken to University of MD Shore Medical Center in Easton where he was treated and released. Cpl. Brannan and K-9 Mosley were not hurt. Damage to the patrol vehicle is estimated at $7,000.