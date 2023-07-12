Law Enforcement Leaders Voice Concern for Wicomico County's Youth

SALISBURY, Md. - Leaders in Wicomico County law enforcement are speaking out as Wednesday marks one week since the deadly mass shooting.
On July 5th, gunmen opened gunfire on a block party in west Salisbury in the early morning hours. A 14 year old boy died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head. 6 others were shot and were taken to Tidal Health for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
State Attorney Jamie Dykes says she is gravely concerned for the future.
"Myself, and other members in leadership in law enforcement are incredibly concerned about the uptick in violence as it related to juveniles in our community. I was born and raised here. This is not the same community that I grew up in," said Dykes. "It saddens me, it terrifies me, to think what the future holds. I want every child in this community to have the opportunities that my kids do. And all of our kids cant have those opportunities when they grow up in communities and suffer the trauma that our kids are suffering now"
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said given the uptick of violence in Wicomico County, he was not surprised a shooting of this scale happened in Wicomico County.
The state’s attorney’s office tells WBOC this is the 9th young person under the age of 30 shot in Wicomico County in just the last three months.