RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia General Assembly members put in long hours this week as they worked through hundreds of bills, with the year’s regular session drawing to a close. Throughout the day Friday, members hustled back and forth between their respective chambers as they met in the Capitol corridors to hash out compromise versions of bills. But there was no movement on several high-profile matters, including the state budget or the selection of two judges for the Supreme Court of Virginia. Lawmakers were scheduled to reconvene Saturday for what was scheduled to be their last day. But with critical legislation unsettled, it didn’t seem likely they would finish on time.
Lawmakers Rush as General Assembly Session Draws to a Close
-
- Updated
Trending Now
-
Clayton Fire Company Member Hospitalized after Falling 25 Feet
-
Seaford Woman Arrested for Drug, Weapon Possession after Traffic Stop
-
Harrington Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure of 6 Pounds of Pot, Handgun
-
Milton Rape Suspect Dies While in Delaware State Police Custody
-
Princess Anne Man Arrested and Charged in 2010 Wicomico County Murder