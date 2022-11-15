SALISBURY, Md. - Lead 4 Life, a non-profit anti-recidivism organization cut ribbon on Tuesday afternoon on a new facility off of Eastern Shore Drive.
Jennifer Gauthier founded 'Lead 4 Life' in Montgomery County back in 2008.
Gauthier quickly saw a need on the Eastern Shore and expanded to Salisbury.
"We knew the kind of difference that we were making over there and thought that we could be an asset here to the community on the Lower Shore," she said.
Eastern Shore Site Director Andre Henry says Lead 4 Life aims to keep at-risk youth out of prison or jail.
But Henry says it is so much more than that.
"If we don't have the services here, we would do our best to link you to the services out there in the community," he said.
Gauthier says Lead 4 Life gets funding through grants and state organizations.
She says Lead 4 Life outgrew it's old building in Salisbury and with it's current growth rate, is on target to grow out of this new building even faster.
Lead 4 Life offers therapy services and alternative punishments that are not prison or juvenile detention.
"We really feel like we're going to grow out of this building very soon, just because there's more and more of a need," she said.
Henry says he can't describe the feeling when he knows he has helped someone.
"We're trying to do everything we can to keep these kids off the street. And actually further their education and their life," he said.
Lead 4 Life isn't just expanding its physical presence, it is also hiring around six new employees.